Afghan officials: Taliban attacks kill 8 soldiers, policeman
KABUL — Afghan officials say Taliban attacks in the southern province of Kandahar and the western province of Badghis have killed at least eight soldiers and a policeman.
In Baghdis, provincial Governor Anwar Ishaqzai says the Taliban assault took place early on Tuesday in Muqur district, killing one policeman and triggering a gunbattle that also left 11 insurgents dead.
A Taliban statement claims they captured the district's army and police headquarters.
The Taliban have stepped up their attacks since announcing their spring offensive last month.