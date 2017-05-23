Appeals court: NSA surveillance challenge can move forward

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court says Wikimedia's case challenging the government's practice of collecting certain internet communications can move forward.

The three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Wikimedia has standing to challenge the National Security Agency's "upstream" surveillance practice. The appeals court reversed a lower-court ruling dismissing Wikimedia's case.

The case was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union. ACLU Attorney Patrick Toomey praised the ruling in a statement.

The NSA recently said it will limit such collection to internet communications sent directly to or from a foreign target, instead of those that simply mention foreign intelligence targets.