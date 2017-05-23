Ben Franklin's cracked gravestone repaired in Philadelphia
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — Repairs are complete on Benjamin Franklin's damaged gravestone in Philadelphia.
KYW-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2rcGshR ) Christ Church will hold an unveiling Tuesday of the repairs on the grave that holds Franklin and his wife, Deborah.
Caretaker John Hopkins says a crack that had developed in the marble slab was pinned and sealed and the granite base fixed to prevent more damage.
The $80,000 repair was paid for largely with grants, a GoFundMe page and pennies visitors have tossed on the grave for years. The coins are a tribute to the adage "A penny saved, is a penny earned," which is often erroneously attributed to Franklin.
Rocker Jon Bon Jovi and his wife donated $5,000 to help fund the repairs.
Franklin, who died in 1790, is one of seven signers of the Declaration of Independence buried across from Independence Mall.
___
This story has been corrected to show that Franklin did not coin the adage "A penny saved, is a penny earned" but that it is often erroneously attributed to him.
___
Information from: KYW-TV, http://www.kywtv.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
N.S. man was double legal limit when driving with child in car: police
-
Chinatown advocates hold festival against condo project as Vancouver East MP speaks out
-
New playground at Mooney’s Bay raising questions of cultural insensitivity
-
Most homeowners would hit mortgage trouble if payments rose by more than 10%: Poll