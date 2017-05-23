Black caucus: White rep should resign over lynch comment

JACKSON, Miss. — Black lawmakers in Mississippi are demanding the resignation of a white colleague who said Louisiana leaders should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments.

Republican Rep. Karl Oliver apologized for Monday for referring to lynching in a Facebook post Saturday. Oliver also removed the post from Facebook at about the time he apologized.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus issued a statement saying Oliver's apology does not mitigate the sentiment behind his original post and "his presence will continue to be a sore spot" in the Legislature.

Oliver wrote in his post that if Louisiana leaders continue to take down symbols of Southern history, "they should be LYNCHED!"