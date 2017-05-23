Britons rescued from sinking yacht after whale collision

LISBON, Portugal — The Portuguese Navy says three Britons have been rescued in the Atlantic after their yacht collided with a whale and started to sink.

A statement says the three aged between 41 and 61 were picked up by a merchant vessel around 660 kilometres (410 miles) northeast of Portugal's mid-Atlantic Azores Islands on Sunday.

Portuguese rescue services sent a Navy corvette and two planes after receiving a distress signal from the U.K.-registered yacht Destiny of Scarborough. However, the statement Monday said the merchant ship was closer to the sinking yacht.