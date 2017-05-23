Bus falls into gorge, kills at least 13 in India

NEW DELHI — Police say a bus has plunged nearly 380 feet (150 metres ) into a gorge in mountainous northern India, killing at least 13 people and injuring another seven people.

Police officer Nand Lal says rescuers have recovered 13 bodies and are looking for another 10 people.

The cause of Tuesday's accident in Uttarakhand state was not immediately known. The area is nearly 400 kilometres (250 miles) northeast of New Delhi.

Uttarakhand state is a popular summer vacation destination for tourists seeking to escape the torrid heat of India's plains. It is also a religious pilgrimage site with four temple towns in the Garhwal Himalayan range.