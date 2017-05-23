Jury deliberations start in New Jersey father's murder trial
CAMDEN, N.J. — Jurors have ended their deliberations for the day in the murder trial of a New Jersey man accused of killing his 3-year-old son because the boy had become an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend.
Creato maintains Brendan wandered away from his Haddon Township home in October 2015. His body was found hours later in a creek.
The panel got the case late Tuesday, shortly after