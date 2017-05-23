Congressman quits post in GOP group over health care bill

WASHINGTON — A New Jersey Republican congressman who helped push the House health care bill to passage quit his post Tuesday as a chairman of the chamber's moderate Tuesday Group, criticizing colleagues for having "different objectives and a different sense of governing than I do."

Rep. Tom MacArthur, a second-term congressman, played a central role in reviving the GOP legislation after an initial version collapsed under opposition from GOP moderates and conservatives.

He and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, wrote language that helped push the bill over the top early this month.

It included letting states get federal permission for insurers to boost premiums on people with pre-existing medical conditions, and to drop insurance coverage requirements under President Barack Obama's health care law. Senate Republicans are now trying to write version of the legislation.

The House bill passed over opposition from all voting Democrats and 20 Republicans, many of whom are in the Tuesday Group and argued that the measure went too far in diminishing health care coverage for people.

In a written statement, MacArthur said some members of the group "bristled" as he tried making the group a relevant force on key issues.

"While some embraced my efforts as co-chairman, others have bristled," the former insurance executive said. "Clearly, our group is divided. Many in the Tuesday Group are eager to live up to our ideal of being problem-solvers, while others seem unwilling to compromise."

MacArthur said that Republicans won a congressional majority partly because of their pledge to repeal Obama's law.

"Inaction on health care was a non-starter for me, and it should be for our entire party. We owe it to the American people who elected us to fix the Obamacare mess," he said, adding later, "It's clear that some in the Tuesday Group have different objectives and a different sense of governing than I do."

Democrats hoping to defeat MacArthur in next year's elections criticized him Tuesday.