Flood fears spread to Carolinas as rain pounds the South

ATLANTA — The threat of flooding continues across several Southern states as heavy rain soaked the area and prompted new flood watches in the Carolinas while a massive storm system swept eastward.

The National Weather Service said flash flood watches Tuesday extended from southeast Louisiana across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and a sliver of southern Virginia.

Forecasters said the slow-moving front would produce locally heavy rain along the Gulf Coast and in several states in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.