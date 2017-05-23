News / World

Flood fears spread to Carolinas as rain pounds the South

Hunter Saussy the III and and his son Hunter Saussy the IV along with Tyler Bell lay a tarp over their friend's home on Wilmington Island, Ga., after a severe storm passed through the area causing heavy damage to several houses Tuesday evening, May 23, 2017. The threat of flooding continues across several southern states as heavy rain soaked the area and prompted new flood watches in the Carolinas while a massive storm system swept eastward. (Josh Galemore/Savannah Morning News via AP)

Hunter Saussy the III and and his son Hunter Saussy the IV along with Tyler Bell lay a tarp over their friend's home on Wilmington Island, Ga., after a severe storm passed through the area causing heavy damage to several houses Tuesday evening, May 23, 2017. The threat of flooding continues across several southern states as heavy rain soaked the area and prompted new flood watches in the Carolinas while a massive storm system swept eastward. (Josh Galemore/Savannah Morning News via AP)

ATLANTA — The threat of flooding continues across several Southern states as heavy rain soaked the area and prompted new flood watches in the Carolinas while a massive storm system swept eastward.

The National Weather Service said flash flood watches Tuesday extended from southeast Louisiana across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and a sliver of southern Virginia.

Forecasters said the slow-moving front would produce locally heavy rain along the Gulf Coast and in several states in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

The flood fears come as the ground is already saturated from heavy rains. Montgomery, Alabama, saw more than 8 inches of rain Saturday, and neighbouring counties got more than 6 inches.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular