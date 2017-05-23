Flood fears spread to Carolinas as rain pounds the South
ATLANTA — The threat of flooding continues across several Southern states as heavy rain soaked the area and prompted new flood watches in the Carolinas while a massive storm system swept eastward.
The National Weather Service said flash flood watches Tuesday extended from southeast Louisiana across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and a sliver of southern Virginia.
Forecasters said the slow-moving front would produce locally heavy rain along the Gulf Coast and in several states in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.
The flood fears come as the ground is already saturated from heavy rains. Montgomery, Alabama, saw more than 8 inches of rain Saturday, and
