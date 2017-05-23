Germany: Committed to meeting NATO defence spending goals

BERLIN — Germany's
defence
minister says the country is committed to spending 2
per cent
of its gross domestic product on
defence
in keeping with its pledge to NATO..
Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday that
defence
spending would be among the topics at a NATO meeting in Brussels later this week.
The U.S. and others long have called for NATO members to
honour
their financial commitments, a message that has intensified under President Donald Trump.
Von der Leyen said: "It's fully right that the burden should be fairly divided" and that Germany is increasing its
defence
budget accordingly. It currently spends about 1.2
per cent
of GDP on
defence
.
She noted that
defence
spending doesn't mean only supporting NATO, saying that Germany is also committed to European Union and United Nations missions.