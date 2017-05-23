Germany: No decision yet on relocating from Turkish air base

BERLIN — Germany's defence minister says no decision has been made whether to pull troops out of an air base in Turkey, but that there are alternatives.

Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday she has just visited an alternative base in Jordan, and "it is an interesting alternative."

But she says there will be more talks with Turkey in coming days about the decision to block German lawmakers from visiting the 270 troops stationed at Incirlik — prompting the discussion over a possible move.

Germany's Tornado reconnaissance jets and refuelling plane are engaged in the international effort against the Islamic State group in Syria and the minister says "the fight against terror... has absolute priority."