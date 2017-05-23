Germany: No decision yet on relocating from Turkish air base
BERLIN — Germany's
Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday she has just visited an alternative base in Jordan, and "it is an interesting alternative."
But she says there will be more talks with Turkey in coming days about the decision to block German lawmakers from visiting the 270 troops stationed at Incirlik — prompting the discussion over a possible move.
Germany's Tornado reconnaissance jets and
A group of German lawmakers on Tuesday called off an upcoming trip to Turkey that did not include Incirlik, but gave no immediate reason.