Judge will reconsider ruling blocking sanctuary cities order
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge has agreed to reconsider his ruling blocking President Donald Trump's executive order to cut funding from sanctuary cities.
U.S. District Judge William Orrick on Tuesday accepted the administration's request to reconsider his April ruling. He gave the two California counties that challenged the executive order — San Francisco and Santa Clara — two weeks to file any documents opposing the request.
The executive order threatened to withhold federal funds from cities that limit
The Trump administration sought reconsideration in light of a new memo by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
The memo issued Monday reasserts the department's position that Trump's executive order applies to a relatively small amount of money. The Trump administration says it undercuts the court's decision to block the executive order.
