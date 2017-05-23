Judge will reconsider ruling blocking sanctuary cities order

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge has agreed to reconsider his ruling blocking President Donald Trump's executive order to cut funding from sanctuary cities.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick on Tuesday accepted the administration's request to reconsider his April ruling. He gave the two California counties that challenged the executive order — San Francisco and Santa Clara — two weeks to file any documents opposing the request.

The executive order threatened to withhold federal funds from cities that limit co-operation with U.S. immigration authorities.

The Trump administration sought reconsideration in light of a new memo by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.