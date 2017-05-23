Kansas child-welfare chief 'deeply saddened' by boy's death

TOPEKA, Kan. — The head of Kansas' child-welfare agency says she's "deeply saddened" by the slaying of a 7-year-old boy whose remains were fed to pigs, and that state case workers did what they could.

As director of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, Phyllis Gilmore offered that perspective Tuesday as her agency was releasing roughly 2,000 newly unsealed pages of its casework involving the family of Adrian Jones.

Adrian's remains were found in November 2015 on the family's Kansas City, Kansas, rental property. The boy's stepmother and father have pleaded guilty to murder charges in Adrian's death and are serving life sentences.