Ohio school gives honorary diploma to Holocaust survivor

MILLBURY, Ohio — An Ohio high school that developed a special bond with a Holocaust survivor has honoured her with a diploma.

The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2q3zvQ3 ) Lake High School near Toledo gave 90-year-old Paula Marks-Bolton, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, an honorary diploma Sunday.

The native of Poland was imprisoned in Auschwitz (OW'-shvits) and several other concentration camps when she was 13.

Marks-Bolton developed a unique bond with a group of students at Lake Middle School when she spoke to them in 2013 about love and acceptance. Students wrote letters and sent care packages to her afterward to keep in touch.

The 90-year-old's two daughters graduated high school and college, but she never got the opportunity to finish school.

Marks-Bolton says she's overwhelmed with love from the students.

