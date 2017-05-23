Pakistan sentenced to 6 years for peddling fake cures
A
A
Share via Email
CONCORD, N.H. — A dual citizen from Pakistan and the United Kingdom has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for selling drugs that he falsely claimed would cure illnesses ranging from Alzheimer's disease and emphysema.
Through over 1,500
After he was sentenced Tuesday, acting United States Attorney John J. Farley called Arif's conduct "reprehensible" and accused him of preying on "vulnerable individuals who were seeking to find cures for illnesses that often had no known cure."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
B.C. election results 2.0: ballot-counting, recounting continues as NDP narrows B.C. Liberal lead
-
Police say Nova Scotia man released on strict conditions for child pornography offences
-
U.K. police hunt for accomplices in Manchester terror attack; bomber identified
-
Man charged with sexually assaulting two girls on Halifax Transit bus