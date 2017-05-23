Pakistani opposition criticizes PM over Saudi-Trump summit

ISLAMABAD — A prominent Pakistani opposition leader has criticized the country's prime minister for an allegedly "ineffective" trip to Saudi Arabia for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The cricket-star-turned-politician Imran Khan is also claiming that Trump snubbed Nawaz Sharif by not singling out Pakistan as a victim of terror attacks in his summit speech in Riyadh over the weekend. Trump did mention Pakistan's archrival India as a target of extremist attacks.

Pakistani media say Khan accused Sharif of "failing to take a stand" for Pakistan and other Muslim communities in Iran, which was not invited to the summit, the disputed Kashmir and Palestinian territories.