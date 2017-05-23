Philadelphia man who spent 24 years in prison is exonerated
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia man who spent 24 years in prison for a murder he says he didn't commit has been exonerated.
Shaurn Thomas' conviction was removed during a hearing Tuesday. His lawyers say he could be released later Tuesday or Wednesday morning.
The Philadelphia Inquirer says (http://bit.ly/2rxmOgl ) the courtroom erupted in cheers from his family and lawyers with the Pennsylvania Innocence Project.
Thomas had been convicted of participating in the slaying of a businessman who was shot in November 1990 while taking $25,000 to a check-cashing store.
Thomas claimed he was at a
The jury wasn't swayed, and he earned a life sentence in 1993.
Prosecutors could choose to refile charges but haven't said if they will.
