Philippine troops battle IS-linked gunmen in southern city

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine military officials say a group of heavily armed militants backing the Islamic State group has barged into a southern city and troops are battling the gunmen.

Regional military spokesman Lt. Col. Joar Herrera said by telephone that army and police forces were battling at least 15 fighters from a Muslim rebel group called Maute on Tuesday in the village of Basak Malutlut in Marawi, a predominantly Muslim city in Lanao del Sur province.

Herrera said troops and special police personnel were deployed after villagers notified the military of the presence of the militants.