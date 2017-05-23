Poland school honours 87 Jewish girls expelled under Nazis

WARSAW, Poland — A school in Poland is unveiling a plaque commemorating 87 Jewish girls who were expelled in 1939 during the Nazi occupation of the country.

The event in Krakow on Tuesday is one in a growing number of efforts by teachers and children to commemorate the Jews who lived in Poland before the Holocaust, which was perpetrated by Nazi Germany largely in occupied Poland.

Lital Beer, an official at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust research centre in Israel, says researchers worked for nearly two years at the school's request to determine the fate of the 87 girls.