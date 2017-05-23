Puerto Rico university president faced with arrest resigns

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The interim president of Puerto Rico's largest public university has resigned just hours before she was ordered to end a student strike or face jail time.

Nivia Fernandez stepped down on Tuesday along with three members of the board of governors of the University of Puerto Rico.

A judge on Monday had threatened to arrest Fernandez if she did not present a plan to reopen the university. Students shuttered the university nearly two months ago to protest $450 million in proposed budget cuts sought by a federal control board overseeing the island's finances amid an economic crisis.

Fernandez had asked police and justice officials to intervene, to no avail.