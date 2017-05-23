Qatar says state news website hacked, fake article published
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Qatar says hackers broke into the
The hack happened early Wednesday morning and the
The fake article claimed the small, gas-rich nation had ordered its ambassadors from Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates withdrawn over "tension" with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. The fake article also quoted Qatar emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani calling Iran an "Islamic power" and saying Qatar's relations with Israel were "good."
A statement from Sheikh Saif Bin Ahmed Al Thani, the director of the Qatar's government communications office, said an investigation was ongoing. He said Qatar "will hold all those committed accountable."
