SKorea fires shots at NKorea after object crosses border
A
A
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's military says it has fired warning shots at an unidentified object flying south from rival North Korea.
The military said in a statement Tuesday that it has bolstered its air surveillance after the incident but provided few other details.
Yonhap news agency reported, without citing a source, that South Korea fired about 90
The Koreas face off across the world's most heavily armed border, and the two sides occasionally clash.
Attacks blamed on North Korea in 2010 killed 50 South Koreans.