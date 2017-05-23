SKorea fires shots at NKorea after object crosses border

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's military says it has fired warning shots at an unidentified object flying south from rival North Korea.

The military said in a statement Tuesday that it has bolstered its air surveillance after the incident but provided few other details.

Yonhap news agency reported, without citing a source, that South Korea fired about 90 machine-gun rounds into the air and toward North Korea. It said South Korea was analyzing whether a North Korean drone had crossed the border.

The Koreas face off across the world's most heavily armed border, and the two sides occasionally clash.