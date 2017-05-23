Southeast Asian nations to co-ordinate against IS returnees
A
A
Share via Email
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia says Southeast Asian governments will hold a summit in August to
Attorney-General George Brandis told a Senate committee on Wednesday that he and an Indonesian official will co-host the summit also attended by Malaysia, Philippines and New Zealand.
His co-host, Wiranto, who uses one name, is Indonesia's
Hundreds of militants are returning to their homes in the Asia-Pacific region as Islamic State fighters lose ground in Syria and Iraq. Officials fear that they will continue plotting to kill at home.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Three men in Nova Scotia charged in lobster theft and fraud case totalling $3 million
-
Taylor Samson's blood found on evidence from Sandeson farm, jury hears in first-degree murder trial
-
New playground at Mooney’s Bay raising questions of cultural insensitivity
-
B.C. election results 2.0: ballot-counting, recounting continues as NDP narrows B.C. Liberal lead