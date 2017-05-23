Southeast Asian nations to co-ordinate against IS returnees

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia says Southeast Asian governments will hold a summit in August to co-ordinate against the security threat posed by homegrown Islamic militants returning from battlefields in Syria and Iraq.

Attorney-General George Brandis told a Senate committee on Wednesday that he and an Indonesian official will co-host the summit also attended by Malaysia, Philippines and New Zealand.

His co-host, Wiranto, who uses one name, is Indonesia's co-ordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs. The summit is scheduled to be held in the Indonesian city of Manado in the last week of August.