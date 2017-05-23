Survivors: Help build congresswoman mass shooting memorial

PHOENIX — Survivors of the mass shooting that left former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords severely wounded are pleading with the public to help pay for a long-planned memorial after state funding fell through during this year's Legislative session.

The Jan. 8, 2011, shooting at a Giffords event outside a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona, left six dead and 19 injured, including the former congresswoman. Shooter Jared Loughner was sentenced to life in prison.

The January 8th Memorial Foundation is raising money for a $5 million memorial in downtown Tucson that would include carved symbols along a dark red steel wall, items from makeshift memorials and areas to reflect.

The Arizona House of Representatives approved $2.5 million for the project over five years, but the Senate never heard the bill.