Teacher, 2 children remain hospitalized week after bus crash

Philly.com reports (http://bit.ly/2rNQXo6 ) that teacher Brittany Jacobs is still in critical condition at a Maryland hospital and has not recovered enough to be moved closer to home. She remains in a medically induced coma much of the time to reduce brain swelling. When awake, she cannot speak, but has been able to respond to commands by giving a thumbs up. Two children, whose names were not released, are also still in treatment.