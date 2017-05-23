The Latest: Acquitted Tulsa cop receiving back pay

TULSA, Okla. — The Latest on a white Tulsa police officer who was acquitted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A white Oklahoma police officer acquitted of manslaughter after fatally shooting an unarmed black man will receive back pay after being on leave since September.

Tulsa spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said Tuesday that officer Betty Jo Shelby will be getting more than $35,000, minus taxes and other deductions. Shelby's attorney says the payment is being processed.

Shelby had been on unpaid leave since Sept. 22, when she was charged in the shooting of Terence Crutcher six days earlier.

Jurors acquitted Shelby last week in Crutcher's death.

Shelby said she shot Crutcher out of fear, believing he was reaching into his SUV for a gun. Crutcher didn't have a gun on him or in his vehicle.

Prosecutors said Shelby overreacted.

11:15 a.m.

A white Oklahoma police officer acquitted of manslaughter after fatally shooting an unarmed black man is back on the force working "a desk job."

Tulsa officer Betty Shelby's attorney, Shannon McMurray, said Tuesday that Shelby is working in an "administrative" role, but she declined to specify what job out of concern for the officer's safety.

Tulsa's police chief decided Friday that Shelby could return to the force but couldn't work street patrol.