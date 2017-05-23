The Latest: Alaska judge refuses to block recall vote

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on the proposed recall of three Homer City Council members (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

An Alaska judge has refused to block a scheduled recall vote for three Homer City Council members who sponsored a resolution promoting inclusivity after President Donald Trump's election.

In his ruling Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Erin Marston said the recall petitions were legally sufficient.

The council members had argued that there were insufficient grounds for a recall and sought to have the June 13 election stopped.

Marston's decision can be appealed.

The recall effort is pegged to two resolutions, including one aimed at promoting inclusivity in Homer.

The inclusivity measure voted on, and defeated, in February, was softened from an earlier draft that made reference to Trump and was seen by some residents as unnecessary and in poor taste. The revised version did not mention Trump.

10:50 a.m.

A state court judge in Anchorage is expected to decide Tuesday whether to allow a recall election to proceed against three Homer City Council members who sponsored a resolution on inclusivity after President Donald Trump's election.

Superior Court Judge Erin Marston told attorneys following arguments in the case Monday that he planned to issue a ruling by the end of the day Tuesday.

Homer City Council members Donna Aderhold, David Lewis and Catriona Reynolds have asked Marston to bar the city of Homer from holding a recall election on June 13. They, through their attorneys, have argued there are insufficient grounds for a recall.