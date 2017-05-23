The Latest: Budget deal goes big on tax cuts, public schools

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on the Minnesota Legislature's special session to finish its budget (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

Lawmakers are finally starting to release pieces of their plans to complete a $46 billion budget.

The special session began right at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday after the Legislature failed to complete its budget by Monday's midnight deadline. But Gov. Mark Dayton and top Republicans struggled to finalize the terms of those spending packages.

Those plans finally started to come to light Tuesday night ahead of a 7 a.m. Wednesday deadline.

Initial plans for a $660 million tax bill shrunk by $10 million. But the breaks would reduce Social Security income taxes, offer student loan debt relief and cut sales taxes on premium cigars.

A hefty education budget would pay to increase public schools' per-pupil funding formula by 2 per cent in each of the next two years and expand preschool offerings by $50 million.

6 a.m.

State lawmakers are due back at the Capitol to wrap up work on the next state budget after a tense finish to the regular legislative session.

Legislative leaders and Gov. Mark Dayton struck a deal as time ran down toward a required midnight adjournment Monday. It included coming back in an immediate special session needed to plow through the details.

Both House and Senate are due in floor sessions at 3 p.m. Wednesday, giving lawmakers time to finalize details beforehand.

A big sticking point in the deal was how to use a $1.65 billion surplus.