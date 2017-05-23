The Latest: Coca-Cola, Yankees to skip Puerto Rican parade

NEW YORK — The Latest on sponsors pulling out of New York City's Puerto Rican Day parade (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Two more sponsors are saying they will skip New York City's Puerto Rican Day parade after a decision by organizers to honour a freed nationalist who once embraced armed resistance to the U.S. rule of Puerto Rico.

The Coca-Cola Co. says representatives won't march, but it will still support the parade's scholarship program.

The New York Yankees say they won't participate this year but will continue to fund scholarships. The team has an afternoon home game on June 11, the day of the parade.

Oscar Lopez Rivera spent more than 35 years in prison before his sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama. He was a member of an armed resistance that claimed responsibility for more than 100 bombings around the U.S. and Puerto Rico in the 1970s and 1980s.

___

11 a.m.

AT&T and JetBlue Airways are the latest sponsors to skip the parade.

JetBlue said the debate was dividing the community and it would instead redirect funds to support student scholarships.

AT&T said it was withdrawing sponsorship.