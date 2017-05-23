The Latest: Judge declares mistrial in ex-deputy's case

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The Latest on the retrial of a former Santa Fe County deputy charged in the death of a fellow deputy (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a former New Mexico sheriff's deputy who was charged in the shooting death of a fellow deputy during what authorities described as an alcohol-fueled dispute.

The ruling came Tuesday after jurors informed the judge they would not be able to reach a unanimous decision in the case of Tai Chan. They deliberated for less than four hours.

Chan was charged with first-degree murder in the October 2014 death of Jeremy Martin. The two Santa Fe County deputies had stopped in Las Cruces for the night after transporting an inmate and had been drinking before the shooting.

Prosecutors called Chan a heartless killer whose claims of self- defence amounted to lies. They pointed to forensic evidence that included bullet trajectories and the location of casings found inside the hotel room.

The defence said Martin was the aggressor that night and Chan was only trying to protect himself.

Chan's first trial ended last year when jurors could not reach a unanimous decision.

12:15 p.m.

Jurors have started deliberating the case of a former New Mexico deputy charged in the 2014 shooting death of a fellow deputy during an alcohol-fueled dispute.

Closing arguments were delivered Tuesday following two weeks of testimony.

Prosecutors are calling Tai Chan a heartless killer, saying his claims of self- defence are a lie.

Defence attorneys for Chan say their client was only trying to save his only life when he shot Jeremy Martin while the two were staying in Las Cruces after transporting an inmate.

It's unclear how long deliberations could last.

Chan is charged with first-degree murder. His first trial ended last year when jurors could not reach a unanimous decision.

10:07 a.m.

Jurors are expected to begin deliberating in the case of a former New Mexico deputy who was charged with shooting and killing a fellow deputy during an alcohol-fueled dispute.

The judge gave jurors their instructions Tuesday before prosecutors and defence attorneys prepared to deliver closing arguments in the retrial of Tai Chan, who is charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 death of Santa Fe County Deputy Jeremy Martin.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (http://bit.ly/2q7zkU1) the trial wrapped up Friday with Chan taking the witness stand. Chan claims he carried out the shooting in self- defence .

He's accused of gunning down Martin at a Las Cruces hotel where the two were staying after transporting an inmate.