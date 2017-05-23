The Latest: Judge declares mistrial in ex-deputy's case
A
A
Share via Email
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The Latest on the retrial of a former Santa Fe County deputy charged in the death of a fellow deputy (all times local):
3:50 p.m.
A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a former New Mexico sheriff's deputy who was charged in the shooting death of a fellow deputy during what authorities described as an alcohol-fueled dispute.
The ruling came Tuesday after jurors informed the judge they would not be able to reach a unanimous decision in the case of Tai Chan. They deliberated for less than four hours.
Chan was charged with first-degree murder in the October 2014 death of Jeremy Martin. The two Santa Fe County deputies had stopped in Las Cruces for the night after transporting an inmate and had been drinking before the shooting.
Prosecutors called Chan a heartless killer whose claims of self-
The
Chan's first trial ended last year when jurors could not reach a unanimous decision.
___
12:15 p.m.
Jurors have started deliberating the case of a former New Mexico deputy charged in the 2014 shooting death of a fellow deputy during an alcohol-fueled dispute.
Closing arguments were delivered Tuesday following two weeks of testimony.
Prosecutors are calling Tai Chan a heartless killer, saying his claims of self-
It's unclear how long deliberations could last.
Chan is charged with first-degree murder. His first trial ended last year when jurors could not reach a unanimous decision.
___
10:07 a.m.
Jurors are expected to begin deliberating in the case of a former New Mexico deputy who was charged with shooting and killing a fellow deputy during an alcohol-fueled dispute.
The judge gave jurors their instructions Tuesday before prosecutors and
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (http://bit.ly/2q7zkU1) the trial wrapped up Friday with Chan taking the witness stand. Chan claims he carried out the shooting in self-
He's accused of gunning down Martin at a Las Cruces hotel where the two were staying after transporting an inmate.
The first trial ended last year in a mistrial when jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
B.C. election results 2.0: ballot-counting, recounting continues as NDP narrows B.C. Liberal lead
-
Police say Nova Scotia man released on strict conditions for child pornography offences
-
U.K. police hunt for accomplices in Manchester terror attack; bomber identified
-
Man charged with sexually assaulting two girls on Halifax Transit bus