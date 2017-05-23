The Latest: Police worker suspended over comment on slaying

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Latest on the stabbing death of a black student visiting the University of Maryland (all times local):

9 a.m.

A civilian police employee in Maryland has been suspended over what police call an "extremely insensitive" response to a social media comment about the slaying of a black student visiting the University of Maryland.

Anne Arundel County police announced in a statement that Welby Burgone was suspended hours after officials became aware Monday of his Facebook comment that apparently made a joke in response to a post praising the stabbing suspect. Police say the comment appeared to be racially motivated.

Police say Burgone, a former police academy recruit, is assigned to the department's communications section.

The Capital (http://bit.ly/2qRwMXj ) reports that Burgone attended Severna Park High School with Sean Urbanski, the white University of Maryland student charged in the fatal stabbing of Bowie State University student Richard Collins III. The slaying at the university in neighbouring Prince George's County is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Chief Timothy Altomare calls Burgone's actions "a betrayal" of the department's values. He says any employee "who espouses or supports hateful or racist ideology will be held accountable."

---

4:10 a.m.

Prosecutors are asking for patience as they investigate as a possible hate crime the stabbing of black Army officer, allegedly by a white University of Maryland student.

The stabbing of Richard Collins III is being investigated by police and the FBI. Police say the suspect, Sean Urbanski, became a member of a racist Facebook group several months ago.

Collins' classmates at Bowie State organized held a vigil in his memory on Monday night.

Authorities say Urbanski, who was denied bond Monday at his first court hearing, was intoxicated during the slaying early Saturday, and that police are awaiting results of drug tests.