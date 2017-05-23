News / World

Top 10 highest-paid CEOs

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015, file photo, Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts speaks at the conference "Ignition: Future of Digital," in New York. Roberts was one of the highest paid CEOs in 2016, according to a study carried out by executive compensation data firm Equilar and The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Here are the 10 highest-paid CEOs for 2016, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

___

1. Thomas Rutledge

Charter Communications Inc.

$98 million

Change from last year: Up 499 per cent

___

2. Leslie Moonves

CBS Corp.

$68.6 million

Change: Up 22 per cent

___

3. Robert Iger

Walt Disney Co.

$41 million

Change: Down 6 per cent

___

4. David Zaslav

Discovery Communications Inc.

$37.2 million

Change: Up 15 per cent

___

5. Robert Kotick

Activision Blizzard Inc.

$33.1 million

Change: Up 358 per cent

___

6. Brian Roberts

Comcast Corp.

$33 million

Change: Down 9 per cent

___

7. Jeffrey Bewkes

Time Warner Inc.

$32.6 million

Change: Up 3 per cent

___

8. Virginia Rometty

IBM

$32.3 million

Change: Up 63 per cent

___

9. Leonard Schleifer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

$28.3 million

Change: Down 40 per cent

___

10. Stephen Wynn

Wynn Resorts Ltd.

$28.2 million

Change: Up 36 per cent

