News / World

U.K. raises terror threat level to critical; military may be deployed

May says Salman Abadi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, may have been part of a bigger network.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) walks with Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Ian Hopkins as she leaves following their meeting at the police force's headquarters in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017, the day after a deadly terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22.

Oli SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) walks with Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Ian Hopkins as she leaves following their meeting at the police force's headquarters in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017, the day after a deadly terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22.

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom - British Prime Minister Theresa May says the United Kingdom is raising the threat level to critical - meaning an attack may be imminent.

May says Salman Abadi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, may have been part of a bigger network.

She said Abadi was born and raised in Britain.

The level previously stood at the second-highest rung of “severe” for several years.

May said critical status means armed soldiers may be deployed instead of police at public events such as sports matches.

The move comes less than 24 hours after 22 people were killed and dozens injured when a bomb exploded at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular