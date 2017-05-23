Venezuela's Maduro gives details of plan to rewrite charter
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has announced how members of an assembly to rewrite the constitution will be selected even as a top judge has rejected the initiative.
A Supreme Court judge on Tuesday criticized the socialist administration's bid to rewrite the constitution amid a deepening political crisis. Danilo Mojica became the first member of the court to speak against the initiative. He said it was not the appropriate way to respond to a month and a half of street protests.
The opposition is demanding general elections.
Maduro gave details about how the people tasked with writing a new constitution will be chosen. He said 540 representatives will be selected in elections, and that the assembly will