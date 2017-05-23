Venezuela regional election date set amid opposition rebuke

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's electoral council is announcing plans to hold regional elections in December, though the apparent olive branch may never come to fruition as a special assembly to rewrite the nation's constitution is slated to take place first.

The chief of the embattled nation's electoral council said Tuesday that officials were looking to hold elections for President Nicolas Maduro's special assembly tasked with rewriting the constitution in July.

That assembly could decide to change the nation's electoral calendar or not hold the regional elections at all.

The government abruptly decided last year to postpone regional elections the opposition was heavily favoured to win and also called off a petition drive to force a referendum seeking Maduro's removal.