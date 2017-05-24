2 addiction counsellors at halfway house die of drug overdose

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Two addiction counsellors at a suburban Philadelphia halfway house died of opioid overdoses inside the facility on the same day, authorities said Wednesday.

"If anybody is wondering how bad the opioid epidemic has become, this case is a frightening example," said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan. "Opioids are a monster that is slowly consuming our population."

Emergency responders were called to Freedom Ridge Recovery Lodge on Sunday afternoon after residents found the counsellors unresponsive in separate bedrooms.

Residents tried to revive one of the counsellors with naloxone but were unsuccessful and called 911, police said.

The men lived and worked at the home as on-site counsellors with six male residents. The counsellors ' duties included organizing daily activities for the residents and keeping medications under lock-and-key.

They died at the scene, and their identities haven't been released.

A call seeking comment from the owner of the group home, located in a quiet residential area in West Brandywine, weren't immediately returned Wednesday.

Many addiction counsellors are former addicts themselves. It wasn't immediately clear if that was the case for the two who died.

Baggies stamped with a Superman logo and "danger" logo were found in the counsellors ' rooms and tested positive for heroin and fentanyl, officials said.

Hogan warned the public to stay away from baggies with those markings, saying they contain drugs "likely to kill anybody who uses them."