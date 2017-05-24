2 addiction counsellors at halfway house die of drug overdose
WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Two addiction
"If anybody is wondering how bad the opioid epidemic has become, this case is a frightening example," said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan. "Opioids are a monster that is slowly consuming our population."
Emergency responders were called to Freedom Ridge Recovery Lodge on Sunday afternoon after residents found the
Residents tried to revive one of the
The men lived and worked at the home as on-site
They died at the scene, and their identities haven't been released.
A call seeking comment from the owner of the group home, located in a quiet residential area in West Brandywine, weren't immediately returned Wednesday.
Many addiction
Baggies stamped with a Superman logo and "danger" logo were found in the
Hogan warned the public to stay away from baggies with those markings, saying they contain drugs "likely to kill anybody who uses them."
Law enforcement officers weren't even allowed to handle the drugs without special precautions "because of the extreme danger of death or injury," Hogan said.
