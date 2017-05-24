Aboriginal student retention workers laid off in Saskatoon Catholic schools

SASKATOON — A dozen aboriginal student retention workers with Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools have been given layoff notices.

The workers were told their positions are being eliminated, but that there is an option to find other employment within the school division.

The move comes as the division is facing a $9.7 million budget shortfall after the provincial budget, which the school board says amounts to $400 less per student per year.

Chairwoman Diane Boyko says with six new schools that are being opened and 550 new students anticipated in the fall, the cuts are "a challenge."

Aboriginal student retention workers did outreach work with students and families to ensure the wellness of students, that they were attending school and to help with graduation rates.

The staff worked in conjunction with aboriginal student achievement coordinators who will now be taking on the retention work.

The graduate rate for indigenous students in the Catholic school division last year was 71 per cent, compared to the provincial rate of 60 per cent.