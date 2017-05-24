AP FACT CHECK: Budget chief slams Obama growth forecast
WASHINGTON — Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney, defending an administration that promises more economic growth than many think it can deliver, said Tuesday it's the Obama administration that went overboard in its forecasts for growth. His indictment glosses over significant differences in the economy now and then.
A look at his statement on the subject:
MULVANEY, head of the Office of Management and Budget: "I went back and looked at some of the economic assumptions that the Obama administration made in its first couple of years. And I want to say on a couple of different occasions, their assumed growth rate was more than 4.5
THE FACTS: Former President Barack Obama's expectations for growth were in line with accepted economic views at the time. Here's why:
When Obama became president in 2009, the economy was stuck in the Great Recession. The gross domestic product had plunged 2.7
Obama's first budget in 2009 estimated growth would be above 4
Of course, the growth expected under Obama never materialized. The economy expanded instead at a sluggish pace, closer to 2
Trump's budget is more ambitious than Obama's, rosy but thin on rationale for the optimism. It anticipates shifting growth above 3
Average growth has declined from its averages in the decades after World War II because fewer workers are entering the economy — largely a reflection of the aging baby boomer population that is starting to retire. Productivity gains have also been poor in recent years, limiting how much the economy can expand.
