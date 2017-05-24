Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5
NEW YORK — Ariana Grande
"We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together," the statement said.
The pop star's shows on her Dangerous Woman tour were
Grande, who reportedly is in Boca Raton, Florida with her family, has kept a low profile since Monday's blast, which killed 22, including an 8-year-old girl. She took to Twitter afterward to say she was "broken" and "i don't have words."
