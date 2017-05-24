Costs a question as VA plans mental care for discharged vets

WASHINGTON — Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is touting new efforts to expand urgent mental health care to thousands of former service members with less-than- honourable discharges. But he's also acknowledging his department isn't seeking additional money to pay for it.

Testifying at a House hearing, Shulkin offered new details on his initiative announced in March to stem stubbornly high rates of suicide.

There are more than 500,000 former service members with other-than- honourable discharges. Still, Shulkin indicated there won't be much additional spending to pay for the medication, lab work, case management, psycho-education and psychotherapy now being covered.

He says the plan is to provide services "within our existing resources," without indicating what other programs could be cut.