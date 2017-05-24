Costs a question as VA plans mental care for discharged vets
WASHINGTON — Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is touting new efforts to expand urgent mental health care to thousands of former service members with less-than-
Testifying at a House hearing, Shulkin offered new details on his initiative announced in March to stem stubbornly high rates of suicide.
There are more than 500,000 former service members with other-than-
He says the plan is to provide services "within our existing resources," without indicating what other programs could be cut.
It was one of several gaps in VA's proposed budget that Shulkin acknowledged Wednesday.