Court: US gun ban doesn't apply to city domestic abuse laws
WICHITA, Kan. — An appeals court says someone convicted of a
The ruling from the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver could have broader implications for gun sales. The court on Tuesday threw out the case of a Kansas man who was convicted of violating a federal law that prohibits someone who's been convicted of domestic violence "under federal, state or tribal law" from owning a gun.
Alexander Pauler had been convicted of
Pauler's attorney, David Freund, says it's the first time an appeals court has directly addressed that argument.
Prosecutors haven't decided whether to appeal.
