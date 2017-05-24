Detroit-area traffic stop arrest to be reviewed by police
TAYLOR, Mich. — A suburban Detroit police chief says her department will investigate the arrest of a black man who was pulled from his car after a white officer shattered a window on the vehicle.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan posted dashcam video of the April 2016 incident and sent a letter Tuesday to the Taylor Police Department. Chief Mary Sclabassi told MLive.com that her department will conduct a "thorough and diligent investigation."
Taylor officers stopped a car driven by Calvin Jones, who was
The officer claimed Jones was reaching for something between seats. Jones says he was just trying to unlock his seat belt.
