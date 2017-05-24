Ecuador's Moreno takes office vowing to heal divisions

QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuador's incoming President Lenin Moreno is following through on a promise to try and heal divisions stirred by a decade of polarizing leftist rule by naming several people from the private sector to key cabinet posts.

Moreno will be sworn into office Wednesday after narrowly defeating a conservative former banker in last month's runoff.

Moreno announced his cabinet on Tuesday after weeks of backdoor haggling. it includes several business executives and includes a trade minister from one of Ecuador's wealthiest families. That's a break from his mentor and predecessor Rafael Correa's preference for ideological loyalists.