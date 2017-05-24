Egypt denies Sudan claims of providing vehicles to rebels

CAIRO — Egypt has denied the announcement by Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir that Egyptian armoured vehicles were used by rebels in recent attacks in the Darfur region.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement posted on the ministry's Facebook page that Egypt respects Sudan's sovereignty and has never taken part in efforts to destabilize the country.

Bashir had said in a televised speech at the Sudanese Defence Ministry on Tuesday that Sudanese forces that repelled two attacks on Saturday in the Darfur region confiscated Egyptian armoured vehicles.