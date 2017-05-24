Fed minutes: Officials back reducing bond holdings this year
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials
The minutes of the Fed's meeting three weeks ago show that officials not only talked about starting the reduction of bond holdings this year but expressed general approval for a plan on how the bond sales should proceed. The Fed would establish a cap on the size of maturing bonds that would be sold each month and release a schedule for gradually raising that cap.
The first signal from the Fed in April that it was considering a move to start reducing its $4.5 trillion portfolio this year had initially jolted investors.
