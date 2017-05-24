Germany detain 9 men, 4 tied to violent extremism

BERLIN — Police in Berlin have raided six sites across the German capital and detained nine people, some with links to Islamic extremism.

In a statement Wednesday, police said the men were wanted on suspicion of organized drug dealing.

Police said arrest warrants existed for three of those detained and a fourth person was due to appear before a judge Wednesday. Authorities consider the four to be "part of the Islamist spectrum willing to use violence."

The other five men are still under investigation.

Police also seized electronic equipment, narcotics and weapons during the raids.