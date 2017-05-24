Guilty plea in thefts from Marine One helicopter fleet

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $100,000 worth of military equipment used to support the Marine One helicopter fleet that transports the president.

Thirty-four-year-old Branden Baker acknowledged Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria that he stole more than 50 image intensifiers and other night-vision equipment from Marine Helicopter Squadron One, which is headquartered at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia. He sold the stolen equipment on eBay.

Authorities say the thefts occurred from 2013 through 2015.

Baker faces up to 10 years in prison for theft of government property when he is sentenced in August.