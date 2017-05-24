Hamas to execute 3 alleged assassins days after found guilty

JERUSALEM — Hamas has announced it will execute three men on Thursday who were found guilty this week of assassinating a senior member of the militant Islamic group in March.

Amnesty International is urging the Hamas to stay the executions. The human rights group says the men were found guilty "in a court that utterly disregarded international fair trial standards."

"We are urging the Hamas authorities to immediately halt these executions and ensure that the men are given a fair retrial," Amnesty said Wednesday.

Mazen Faqha, a senior Hamas commander, was shot on March 24 outside his Gaza home. Hamas accuses the three suspects of collaborating with Israel and sentenced them to execution on Sunday.