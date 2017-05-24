Hate crime charges filed after swastikas painted on home

CINCINNATI — A man accused of spray painting swastikas and the phrase "white power" on a biracial couple's Cincinnati home has been indicted on federal hate crime charges.

Prosecutors say 41-year-old Samuel Whitt broke into the home during the Thanksgiving holiday while the couple was out of town.

They say he had been renting the lower-level of the couple's home before being evicted.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that investigators say Whitt also poured cement down drains and splashed paint on the walls and appliances.

He already had been other charges related to the vandalism before prosecutors sought the hate crime chares. He was taken into custody Wednesday.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

___