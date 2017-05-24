Home sales fell in April amid supply squeeze
WASHINGTON — Americans pulled back their pace of home-buying in April, as shrinking inventories and rising prices are putting them in a bind with fewer and fewer options.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that sales of existing homes slipped 2.3
The number of properties listed for sale has plunged 9
The median sales price has risen 6
Sales declined last month in the Northeast, South and West, while rising in the Midwest.
As a result of the rising prices, it's still cheaper to buy rather than rent, but the gap is narrowing.
The real estate firm Trulia released an analysis Wednesday finding that buying was more affordable in the 100 largest metro areas, provided the owner provided a 20
Relatively low mortgage rates still
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said the average rate on 30-year fixed-rate home loans edged down to 4.02
